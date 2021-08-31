Terence Ford, Back of the Nest podcast:

"So far so good in South London. Several departures of ageing Palace stalwarts and the appointment of Vieira demanded a positive window and it has been almost perfect. We’ve added two young ball-playing centre-backs in Andersen and Guehi and an exciting winger in Olise. Gallagher makes the midfield more dynamic and carries a goal threat. Hughes will aid out new possession based playing style.

"The work is not finished. Benteke needs support up top and a striker will certainly be added to the ranks. Will it be young Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal or the more established Odsonne Eduoard from Celtic? Either way, both are unproven at Premier League level but exciting prospects nonetheless.

"If back-up at left-back is added, it’s hard to not score the window as perfect."

