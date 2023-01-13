Goodwin on 'regrettable' comments, Dons' optimism & Hampden courage
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi final with Rangers.
Heare are the key points from the press conference:
On Anthony Stewart rating Antonio Colak as a better striker than Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos, Goodwin said his skipper "meant no disrespect" but described the comments as "regrettable".
Goodwin says the players are in a good place ahead of the game, which he insists is a great opportunity for them to show how good they are.
Despite the late collapse that sent Aberdeen to defeat in their recent league meeting with Rangers, Goodwin believes there are positives to take from that match into the semi-final.
He says his underdogs have to go for it and show courage at Hampden.
The club are still awaiting clearance to field new signing Patrik Myslovic but hope to have it before Sunday's game. Callum Roberts remains sidelined.