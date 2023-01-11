Fulham boss Marco Silva's trust in his promotion-winning players is the driving force behind the Cottagers' impressive Premier League season, according to The Far Post podcast team.

The west London outfit have been a yo-yo side over recent years, but their brief spells in the top flight have tended to involve a squad overhaul in between campaigns.

Silva has resisted the temptation to tinker with his troops and Fulham fans are now dreaming of European qualification, sitting in seventh - level on points with Liverpool - going into Thursday's league game against Chelsea at Craven Cottage.

"I didn’t think Tim Ream was going to play much this year. I didn’t think Aleksandar Mitrovic was going to score as many goals as he has. But they have both done brilliantly," former Charlton Athletic defender Steve Brown said on the latest episode of The Far Post.

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry agreed, adding: "Silva has done what other managers haven’t done with Fulham in the past.

"He's said to the guys: 'I’m going to trust you. I’m going to use you again.'

"Ream has been a breath of fresh air, he’s been brilliant. We thought he would have a year off because, in the previous two experiences, he wasn’t being used, and that was unfair."

One player who did come in during the summer was midfielder Joao Palhinha, signed from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, and Brown is a big fan.

"Palhinha is a wonderful player - a bit old school," he said.

"He throws me back to the days when you could make a challenge. He goes to ground and isn't afraid of taking a booking if he mistimes it. I’ve been really impressed with him."

