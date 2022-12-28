Hibernian v Celtic: Team news

Hibernian will still be without injured midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), forwards Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych and right-back Lewis Miller, all of whom have knee injuries.

Anthony Ralston is battling to overcome a back strain while fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is unlikely to feature following his return from World Cup duty. James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh (niggle) remain out for the visitors, who will be without David Turnbull after the midfielder was sent off against St Johnstone.

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon: "We need to keep the ball as much as we can when we get it. They're a high-pressing team but we need to be brave and keep it as much as possible.

"We can't sit back for the whole match and just defend for our lives; we've got to show some threat in attack, and being at Easter Road we'll definitely do that.

"We'll have a home crowd willing us on and if we show early on that we're committed and hungry and we're putting in tackles, then the crowd will be right behind us."

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt: "We are in a good place. But we cannot relax, we need to keep going every game. We need to keep working hard and be humble.

"[Hibs are] a big challenge, a good team, always a hard team to face away.

"We need to go there with a very good mindset and work really hard and play our football. If we do that we will give ourselves a really good chance of winning."

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions at Easter Road - Hibs' last win there was in 2018.