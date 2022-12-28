Chelsea have made an offer of £115m to sign 21-year-old Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. (Record, in Portuguese, via Zach Lowry), external

Newcastle United could try to sign 31-year-old Blues midfielder Jorginho in the summer when he is out of contract at Stamford Bridge. (Mail), external

Everton have yet to sign off the five-year contract that has been agreed with England keeper Jordan Pickford, 28, and that has alerted Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mail), external

Lille forward Jonathan David has also been linked with the Blues and United and the 22-year-old Canada international says "every player would want to play" in the Premier League "some day". (La Voic du Nord, via Metro), external

