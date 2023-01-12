Jones said Wednesday's win over Manchester City is something they had been looking for: "It’s been building and against City it was a complete performance. Two wins against Premier League teams this week, yes they were in the cup, but were at the same level. Now it’s about continuity."

Romeo Lavia’s substitution was pre-planned: "It was pre-emptive to only give him 60 minutes. Any longer and we might have lost him for Saturday. It was a good night all round as we used our squad and came through a really tough game."

It will take time for him to improve Southampton: "Structure and spirit can only be built in time. There is no magic dusk or sprinkling you can do to change it overnight. Week in, week out, we are improving – if given time I’m insanely confident that we will be better."

He stressed he doesn’t take criticism personally: "I ignore everything – I don’t read social media or the press and I block it out. When you do a job like I do, you will get criticism but I think I’ve handled myself with dignity. I’ve got tunnel vision on doing my job for Southampton."