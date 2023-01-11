Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Tom Heaton believes manager Erik ten Hag's approach to discipline is having a positive effect on Manchester United's season.

Ten Hag took action against Alejandro Garnacho during pre-season when the youngster's time-keeping meant he missed the start of team meetings, and recently did the same with Marcus Rashford.

He also axed Cristiano Ronaldo from United's game at Chelsea after the forward refused to come on as a substitute in the previous match against Tottenham.

"He has brought a clear messaging - clear lines of what’s acceptable and what’s not," said Heaton.

"The responsibility is on everyone, and when you cross the line, he’s there to put you back in your place.

"It really does make a difference."