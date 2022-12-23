Johnson on Porteous, criticism and season goals
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media ahead of his team's Scottish Premiership meeting with Livingston at Easter Road.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
There has been interest in Ryan Porteous from England and abroad but, as far as Johnson is aware, no firm offers yet.
Has belief in the job he is carrying out at the club, but is aware he is not "immune" to criticism and says "you cannot stop the noise" coming from outside after a run of seven defeats in eight.
He says Hibs can still achieve a lot this season but "the next three points are massive" as the team enter a hectic and important spell.
Confirms both Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady are ready to have an impact from the start of games.