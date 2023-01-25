Nottingham Forest "should go for it" in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United at the City Ground on Wednesday, according to former Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

It is Forest's first domestic cup semi-final since 1992 but Murray believes they have enough in their arsenal to trouble Erik ten Hag's favourites.

"I think they have got to take risks," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I'd much rather go to United holding something rather than having to get something.

"I've also seen how that Forest crowd can really light up the City Ground. Manchester United are susceptible and can be undone, so I think they should go for it."

Ex-England keeper Robert Green sounded a note of caution, recognising the specific dangers of a two-legged semi-final.

"The temptation will be to go for it as they will know how hard it will be at Old Trafford," he said. "They have had good results at Forest this season against big teams and they are looking up.

"However, they have to get the balance right for 180 minutes."

