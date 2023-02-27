De Zerbi on red card, Stoke and love for Brighton
Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Stoke on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Solly March can't play but it's "not a big problem". De Zerbi added: "Pervis Estupinan isn't on the list tomorrow, Danny Welbeck is, Billy Gilmour and Levi Colwill are training with us today [Monday]."
When asked about being sent off against Fulham, he said: "I don't know the situation after my red card, we will see in the next few days." He added that the "argument is closed".
He said Lewis Dunk is "one of the best centre-backs in the league" and doesn't understand why he has never played for a 'big' team in the league.
On the challenge of Stoke, De Zerbi said they "play in different ways with different solutions". He mentioned that Brighton "want to arrive at Wembley" so the game is "crucial".
He added: "We want to win, the last victory was three weeks ago so we want to get the result and play well."
On his time so far at Brighton, he said: "I love it here. I am still one of the youngest coaches in the league. I need to have energy and passion to improve every day."