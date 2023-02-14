Pat Nevin says while Tottenham's midfield injuries are not ideal, Antonio Conte has options to find a solution against AC Milan.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended, while Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the season with a knee injury and Yves Bissouma needs an operation to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "If a player isn’t there you can’t moan or whinge about it, you’ve got to find an answer and there are some possible answers there.

"There is the possibility of Eric Dier going into the midfield. He’s played there very well, he’s comfortable in that position as well. Maybe his experience is really important to have at this point in time. But if you do that, you take him out of the back line and you don’t really want him out of there.

"Most Spurs fans will be really concerned. Bentancur is a big miss for them, but Hojbjerg has always been core to what they have done this season. Sometimes he does things that other players don’t enjoy doing and it’s not pleasant to watch.

"However he’s also got the creativity and he’s scored the odd goal as well. His physical presence on the pitch is massively missed for this one.

"What you want to do is make sure you are still in the tie by the time the second one comes around, but that is easier said than done. You are playing in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world against one of the biggest names in world football.

"But Milan have been a lot better than they are now and they have been going through a really difficult recent period."

