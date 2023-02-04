Analysis: Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

This was yet another day when Palace played well and ended without reward.

Vieira's side now have five points from their past eight games, form that must be overturned if they are to stay out of trouble at the bottom of the table.

Schlupp was excellent. His goal was instinctive and he also created an opening in the first half with a neat turn into space.

The absence of Wilfried Zaha with a hamstring injury was not a major blow in that sense and it took a brilliant David de Gea save to deny skipper Marc Guehi and concede the corner from which Palace scored.

However, while they are unquestionably a better side to watch than in Roy Hodgson's day, they are also easier to score against.

They have only five top-flight clean sheets all season and the room Rashford was afforded for what turned out to be the winner was poor considering how close he was to goal. Amid the fluidity of his side further forward, Vieira must not neglect the basic art of defending.