Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: What Lopetegui said

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui speaking to BBC MOTD: "Happy of course. Overall about the win, we need wins to achieve our aim and today we played a very good team. I think in the first half we overcame then, scored two goals, sometimes you overcome the opponent but don't score and in the second half they overcame us. We suffered a lot in the first 20-25 minutes. We recovered then after we changed some things, we get a very good score for us, a very good win for us.

"Against these kind of teams you have to be very close to perfection if not you don't score and sometimes it's not enough. We try to defend well, be aggressive and match them with the ball. It's not easy, it's easier if you score quickly as we did today but in the end they are three points. We haven't done anything yet, we have hard work ahead of us, the injury was a pity with Hwang Hee-Chan but after we will try to be ready for the next match.

"I want to highlight the team in general. They have played in a very good way and we tried to match Liverpool. We suffered when we had to, playing against one of the best teams. We are happy today."

On new signings: "It's not easy for them, they arrived 10 days ago but they are our players now and have the opportunity to play. I want to highlight the attitude and environment of the dressing room. It's very important, today we have the injury of Hee-Chan so we have one less player so all the players have to be ready.

"Today we are happy for three points. A good win and now we have to think of the next game.

"Always when you win it's a good feeling, you have to be ready to go towards the next game with energy when you win and lose. We have to win and it's going to be a long and hard race until the end. Today we are happy, tomorrow we are working."