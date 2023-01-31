Crystal Palace have signed Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old holding midfielder joined the Gunners from Anderlecht in July 2021 and has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side.

After joining the Eagles, Lokonga said: "I’m really excited – I can’t wait to get started. I’m really happy to join Crystal Palace.

"I want to go as far as possible with the team. I will try to push for me and the team to do the maximum to reach the top."