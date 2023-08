Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution for a fee of £12.5m with £1.5m in add ons.

The 23-year-old will come in to the club to compete with Robert Sanchez for the number one spot after Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on loan.

