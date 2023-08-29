Pochettino confirmed there are no new injuries, but it is likely Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja will not be available until after the international break. New signing Djordje Petrovic is also unavailable as they await confirmation of his work permit.

Asked about any more incomings or outgoings before the transfer window closes on Friday, Pochettino said his only focus is on the game and he "can't talk about rumours", adding that the situations are "between the club and the players".

He said: "I think the club is doing a fantastic job of our business. That was the plan before we arrived - when they showed the plan, the plan was to do a lot of business and maybe change the project and create a different project."

Pochettino said he feels the transfer window is "too long", but added: "[It is] helping us to try to do what we want to do, so I won't complain. Maybe in the next few years I will complain more - but, for now, it is good."

Pochettino confirmed he will bring in academy players for the cup match but said: "It is not because it is our philosophy at the moment, it is because we need young guys to bring into first team. We have some players who cannot play tomorrow [because of injuries and fitness]."

Asked about what he has done to help Raheem Sterling's form, the Argentine replied: "He deserves the credit because when he scores and runs and works for the team I think it is only what he wants to do. What we are doing is creating a platform for all the players to feel their best and feel comfortable."