On Ansu Fati, who has signed on a season-long loan from Barcelona but is not available for Saturday's match, De Zerbi said: "He's a big player. We lost Enciso. We are lucky, because we have a lot of young players, potentially top players. I told him our style is very close with his qualities, his characteristics. Brighton are a club that can help a young player. If he plays 20 games, his quality is enough."

De Zerbi ruled out any further incomings on deadline day: "I think now we are complete in every part of the pitch. We have a very good squad. We have to work to find a solution with the new players to come into the team. I think we can compete, we need to find the balance (between the Premier League and Europa League) but we can compete like last season."

He added that Argentine midfielder Facundo Buonanotte will not be leaving the club on loan.

On being drawn against Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens in the Europa League group stage draw: "It's a tough group. They are all good teams, but we are a good team too. It's the first time for Brighton in Europe. You can imagine the behaviour and passion there will be to get points and qualify. We want to win the group. It is not important which club we have to play."