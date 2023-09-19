Alex Pewter, FYP podcast, external

It seems the Tuesday headline from two weeks ago that "injuries will test this squad" turned out to be annoyingly prophetic.

The loss of Marc Guehi and Jefferson Lerma during the international break and the last-minute absence of manager Roy Hodgson because of ill health immediately tested the much-maligned 'depth' in the squad and the club's emotional resolve.

Of course, the issue for this team isn't the immediate back-ups - in this case Chris Richards and Will Hughes - but who backs up the back-ups in turn. Like a long-distance runner who set off too quickly, Palace led into the home straight but without the necessary substitute options or stamina to maintain the required pace.

Such is the ability of several first-team players, the gap between the first and third option - at centre-back in the case of Guehi - may never have been wider. Having a do-it-all England international highlights flaws in others that have been part and parcel of the past hard-fought decade in the Premier League.

A trusty long-time rotational player like Martin Kelly - who started just over 50 matches at centre-half for the club - dropped into this team at his previous best, would likely be derided as a reserve option within the context of this squad.

Unfortunately, there isn't the time and space to dissect the controversial penalty decision. But, attempting to remain level-headed in defeat, circumstance cost Crystal Palace this time, which at this stage is preferable to an outright poor performance.