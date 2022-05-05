Crystal Palace v Watford: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace are looking to complete their first league double over Watford since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, following their 4-1 win at Vicarage Road in February.

This will be Watford’s 110th league meeting with Crystal Palace, making them the side they have faced the joint-most times in their league history (also 110 vs QPR and Bournemouth). They’ve lost 47 of their previous 109 against the Eagles, only being defeated more against QPR (49).

The Eagles have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three home league games. They have never kept four in a row at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, last doing so in any division in the Championship in December 2012.