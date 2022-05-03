Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Twenty-four years after Chelsea saved Everton from relegation by beating Bolton on the final day of the 1997-98 season, thus ensuring the Toffees stayed up that day on goal difference, the Blues gave the Goodison Park side a big helping hand with an insipid display on Sunday.

Great teams don't produce performances like this and, including last week's "impressive" draw at Manchester United, that makes one point from the last six available and suddenly Chelsea are looking over their shoulders at Arsenal and Tottenham for a top-four finish.

That game in the 90s was famous for the home support, keen to see Everton relegated, heartily booing goals from Gianluca Vialli and Jody Morris that sent Wanderers down.

While there was muted displeasure shown on Sunday, the reaction has been universally critical of the effort shown by the away side.

When you combine an inspired goalkeeping performance from Jordan Pickford with a rare error from Cesar Azpilicueta, harried out of possession by an energetic Everton team in stark contrast to the Blues, pointing to moments like Mason Mount striking both posts from the edge of the box becomes more than slightly moot.

Suddenly, there is a little extra pressure on the team playing Wolves on Saturday and Thomas Tuchel will be striving for a convincing win by any means possible.

He is helped by the club not having a midweek fixture for the first time since March's international break, but the ship must be righted with a tricky fixture at Leeds followed by the FA Cup final against Liverpool on the horizon.