Jat Sogi, Punjabi Villans, external

Rating: 6/10. I had hoped to better last season’s points tally.

Best performance: Leeds away and, although we lost, Liverpool at home.

Player of the season: Jacob Ramsey - a star in the making.

Player whose time is up: It’s a main first-team player, Douglas Luiz. He doesn’t look interested and it seems like his head has been turned.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: Sadio Mane. What a player. His work rate is second to none.

Happy with your manager? I have to say yes. He has the ability to attract big-name players.

One learning to take into next season (on/off the pitch): On the pitch, concentration levels. Cutting out silly errors, especially at the back, and we need to be more clinical up front. Off the pitch (though still on the training pitch), our fitness levels need improving because we tire a lot quicker than other teams.

Do you agree with Jat? Have your say