Ten Hag on his 'excitement', the 'project' and Ronaldo's role
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media as Manchester United manager for the first time.
He greeted members of the press with a warm handshake before taking questions on Monday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ten Hag is "excited" to be at the club: "I am looking forward to working here. It is my home now and I want to achieve success."
He explained his confidence on taking the job: "I have a good feeling with the people around, I have a good feeling from the meetings. We have a plan and now it's about getting the plan done."
He was giving little away about where he sees the state of the current United squad: "I have made my observations and am making my analysis. We are at the beginning of the process so I will keep my conclusions to myself for next season."
He says he is starting "a project" at Old Trafford: "This will take time but at the top there's never time. We want to win everything so we will go from game to game and then we will see."
He will bring his own style to the club but wants to work with the players: "We think about the spirit of the club and what it has and they appointed me to bring a dynamic myself. We want to achieve and that is what we will demand."
On whether Cristiano Ronaldo can fit into his style: "Of course. [He brings] Goals! I will speak with Ronaldo and then I will speak with you."