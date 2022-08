Manchester United are looking at moves for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and forward Benjamin Sesko, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg, amid the uncertainty of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Xavi says he does not know if Frenkie de Jong, who is wanted by United and Chelsea, will stay with the La Liga club this summer.(Metro), external

