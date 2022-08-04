'Man Utd target is to get near top four'

Alan Shearer, BBC Sport Columnist

Manchester United have got a lot of work to do in the transfer market before they can be classed as contenders again, and they are coming from even further back than Chelsea after finishing sixth last season.

United have got a new manager with new ideas but the squad needs strengthening and, unless that happens, Erik ten Hag might have to use players like Anthony Martial who, last season, were regarded as not being good enough for them.

There are other problems too. The Cristiano Ronaldo situation has turned into a bit of a mess and it can't help Ten Hag to have to continually deal with questions about his future.

It's also a big season for Marcus Rashford at United after what happened to him last year - he has a point to prove and, from an England perspective, I hope he can rediscover his best form.

But I just don't see United challenging for the title - their aim is just to try to get somewhere near the Champions League places.

