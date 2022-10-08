Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to MOTD: "Last year, even though we were playing in the most difficult league, I never thought we would ever lose five on the bounce, we did.

"In general I never thought we would concede five goals, we did today. In life and football it is about how you respond to set backs.

"If you want to win football matches it is relatively important you don't make one, two, three, or four mistakes leading to goals. To make four mistakes then you lose football games and basically that is it.

"I am a big believer that if you lose 5-1 then don't complain but first goals in games can shift the momentum. I was looking at our stats that when we went in front in the Premier League 13 times we won 11 them.

"We are of course fuming. I can feel my anger bursting around inside me. It is the same as the players and we will bounce back."