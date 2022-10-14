P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola thinks that will have no bearing on what is usually a titanic fixture.

"﻿The game will be dictated by what happens on the pitch," he said. "It is always difficult to play Liverpool. The team make it a tough place to go and the crowd have an impact."

L﻿iverpool have not lost a league game in front of an Anfield crowd for five and a half years but Guardiola believes his side could break that.

"﻿It's one of the biggest atmosphere and it's a joy to be there and be part of these types of games," he said.

"﻿At Anfield, we have behaved really well. In the last two games we were a little bit soft but you have to be at a top, top level.

"﻿You have to be active with second balls, win duals and then play with huge personality."