Hearts are starting to get some key players back from injury, and now Craig Halkett is back among the substitutes having not featured since the win against RFS in Latvia in September.

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and Barrie McKay replace Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin from the XI which lost at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Hearts: Gordon, M Smith, Sibbick, Rowles, Cochrane, Kiomourtzoglou, Halliday, Snodgrass, Ginnelly, McKay, Shankland.

Substitutes: Stewart, Halkett, Atkinson, Devlin, Forrest, Neilson, Henderson, C Smith, Pollock.