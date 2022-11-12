Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "It was a big win and a strong performance. I can't speak highly enough about this group of players.

"They were really strong mentally today. The crowd sense it, the opposition sense it - if something goes against us, we're not going to be bowed.

"If anything the boys just put the bit between their teeth and go. It's a great trait to have. Whatever challenge has been thrown at us in the league, we've been outstanding.

"You don't sense panic at any stage with us. We have some quality players but really strong characters too."