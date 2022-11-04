Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Sportsound: "We were really fortunate. I don't think our performance was good enough and we were fortunate to go into the break ahead. They were two good set-plays, it has to be said. That pleased me but there wasn't a lot else from the performance that I liked.

"I wanted more responsibility. We spoke at half-time about making sure we were far more physical. When you play Livingston, you have to fight them, you have to scrap them and match their work rate. They're terrific at what they do, they really are.

"We didn't need to brilliant, we just needed to show more composure and more know how. I thought all three goals, at this level, were absolutely awful."