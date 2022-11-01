J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

The seven highest paid players in Liverpool’s history started against Leeds United on Saturday.

There are obviously injuries, but the Reds are still fielding multiple world-class players yet putting in abysmal performances.

No team in Premier League history has lost to the team in 20th in consecutive weekends, but Liverpool managed that against Jesse Marsch's side, having failed at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Some blame has to go into the lack of succession planning when Jurgen Klopp's Reds were at their peak. Then, sporting director Michael Edwards handed out big, bumper contracts to Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, that will tie them to the club well into their thirties.

Half that list of players look over the hill, sadly, but will still be earning the enormous sums we could have perhaps spent more smartly on younger, healthier, hungrier players.

Now, the club needs to work out how it can finance a rebuild while still paying the supposed superstars already on long-term deals.

Perhaps Klopp and the board have been too loyal to too many and they've simply grown old and ran themselves into the ground, together.