Reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament doesn't come around very often for England players, but BBC Sport has spoken to a lucky few who have featured in one.

Former attacking midfielder Karen Carney who was involved in two Euro semi-finals (2009 and 2017) and two World Cup semi-finals (2015 and 2019) gives her advice to Jack Grealish:

"Keep expressing yourself and have no fear. And if you can't make a difference on the pitch, you have to make a difference off it.

"One of my favourite sayings is 'be the difference with the things that make you different'. Jack is different.

"We are creative players - so you have to make the difference when you get your chance. Sometimes it can be risky because, to be creative, you have to do something that might not always work. You have to try it though. You can see that as a challenge and embrace it - which I think Jack will."