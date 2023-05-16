Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Liverpool can get into the Premier League's top four after their 3-0 win over Leicester.

The victory made it seven wins in a row for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they remain one point behind Newcastle and Manchester United, who both have a game in hand.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Robinson said: "They are in with a chance. I certainly don’t think they are the favourites in the race at the moment but they are hitting form just at the right point.

"We know it has been an indifferent season for Liverpool and there have been results and performances they haven’t wanted but that is seven wins in a row, just at the right time.

"You look at the table four, five or six weeks ago and nobody gave Liverpool a chance of finishing in Europe, never mind the top four.

"People kept saying they are going to click into gear now and they have and are then asking questions of others.

"Can they do it? Yes I think they can."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds