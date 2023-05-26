James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Declan Rice

We've come to expect consistently world-class performances from Rice over the years, which is why he probably hasn't been hailed as often as he would normally be. However, without his ever-presence and ongoing development as one of the world's best midfielders, we wouldn't be in a European final.

Said Benrahma

Often a polarising figure among the fanbase, Benrahma's performances this season have been far more consistent and effective than in recent years. With 11 goals and five assists, the Algerian's impact in attack this term speaks for itself, with some very important contributions throughout.

Lucas Paqueta

It took the Brazilian some time to truly announce himself in east London but, over the past few months, we've really started to see why the club paid so much for him last summer. Paqueta's goals, assists and outrageous flair have been a major factor behind our surge in form during the second half of the campaign.

Jarrod Bowen

He hasn't been as productive in front of goal this season, but Bowen still has 12 goals and eight assists, and has delivered at crucial stages throughout the campaign. He set himself a high bar in 2021-22 and, while he hasn't quite reached those levels again, he's still been a vital player this term.

