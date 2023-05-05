Motherwell v Kilmarnock: Team news

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has concerns over Dean Cornelius and Harry Paton, while Ross Tierney's comeback has been delayed by a rolled ankle.

Joe Efford and Jonathan Obika are pushing for returns, but long-term absentees Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris remain out.

Kilmarnock have Joe Wright, Fraser Murray and Liam Polworth back from illness and injury, while Kyle Vassell could feature after a hamstring injury.

Ben Chrisene is still being troubled by a hamstring problem, and Innes Cameron and Chris Stokes remain out.