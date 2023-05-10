Van Veen says self-belief is key

Kevin van Veen says this season has been one of the best in his career after he was nominated for the PFA Scotland player of the season award.

The Motherwell striker has scored 25 goals in all competitions, including 10 in his last seven games, and credits his goal-scoring form to his self-belief.

“I’ve had similar seasons in the Netherlands but they weren’t the same level as the top flight in Scotland,” said Van Veen.

“I’ve always just believed in myself, when the journalists came to the club last year I said I was going to chase the top scorers, and I’ve done it this year because I believed in myself, I know what I’m capable of.

“I’m very happy to have shown people what I’m capable of and what I can do because I’ve always looked in the mirror and knew I could do it.

“This season started, we had a very mixed season, we were on a downward spiral, we were bottom of the league and it didn’t look very good for us but we came out of there.

“It’s a very good achievement and the progress we’ve been making under the new gaffer, including myself with ten goals in seven games, it just means we’re going to finish this season on a high considering we’re going to finish seventh or eighth."