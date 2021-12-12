David Moyes says he hopes to see some of his players rediscover previous levels following the 0-0 draw at Burnley.

The West Ham boss David Moyes told MOTD: "They’re in really good spirits because we’re in a good position, but once you set high standards, which a lot of them have, and they’ve seen the levels they can get to, I think some of them are playing below it. Some of them need to get back up to the high standards if they’re going to remain in this position.

"I’d rather tell them that than not, there’s no point in me pussy-footing around it and not saying it. I want to win, I want us to play a better and a few of them can certainly do that."

Moyes' side had 16 shots at Turf Moor but were unable to find the net and he said: "There is disappointment because we had plenty of opportunities to try and get a goal, but Burnley make it difficult for you, they don’t concede many.

"We just didn’t have the quality in the final third that we needed today. We got in quite a few times but we couldn't get a goal.

"You need to try and make sure you’re able to deal with a lot of what Burnley do. We played very well here last year and we were hoping we could do the same.

"There were signs that our football was good. We just couldn’t quite get the final bit, that last cross, which obviously made the difference."