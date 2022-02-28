Dane Scarlett 'is the best prospect from the academy'

Antonio Conte has said Dane Scarlett is the brightest prospect from the Spurs academy and deserved his place in the side against Leeds.

The 17-year-old replaced Son Heung-Min for the final three minutes of Saturday's 4-0 win at Elland Road.

When asked if naming four academy players on the bench showed how bare the Spurs squad is, Conte said: "I don’t give a gift to my players.

"I think that Dane Is working very hard and he is a really good prospect from the academy. For sure in this moment he is the best prospect from the academy.

"We have a couple more players who are very good and they are training with us and improving. Dane has to continue in this way and work very hard.

"We are trying also to find the best solution for the training session with him because in the past he had many injuries but he has great potential.

"He has to continue to improve and to grow and to understand and to think about football.

"It was a signal for him because he deserved to have this opportunity to play. I repeat I don’t give gifts to anybody. They have to deserve this opportunity."