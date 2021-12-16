Chelsea 1-1 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton boss Rafael Benitez, speaking to Match of the Day: "Obviously it is difficult to get points here but the way we did it with so many senior players not available and players on the bench still with some issues, the young players, the way they are working.

"They did everything they can do to get the points. Sometimes you need a bit of luck, this year we are not very lucky with all the injuries.

"The fans have been great from day one, the reality is since the first day against Southampton they have been fantastic and you could see today they were enjoying it.

"The game plan was the same, we had two or three days to think about how to play against them, after we have to mix the players and see who is available. Without practicing too much they knew exactly what we were looking for."

On Jarrad Branthwaite's goal: "He is a good player, a young player who has the potential. We were practicing set-pieces, so really pleased for him. Jordan Pickford made some good saves, it is important to have a good goalkeeper behind a good defender."

On whether the Premier League should have a Covid break: "We have to be sure the priority is the health of the people, we can be an example for a lot of people because the virus is there and spreading quickly. Protecting people has to be the priority."