Steven Gerrard has made a "massive impact straight away" at Aston Villa already, says pleased Villa fan Thomas.

"Having a leader who obviously captained Liverpool and England has been a massive help," he told Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton on the 606 Football Phone-in.

"I think it’s had a similar impact to what John Terry had as assistant manager.

"The fans and the players have really upped their game."

