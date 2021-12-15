Transfer news: Hammers to make January move for Phillips
West Ham are prepared to push ahead with a move for Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips in January, despite a recent injury for the 24-year-old centre-back. (Standard), external
The Hammers also have hope of a deal for Nikola Milenkovic, because an apparent agreement between the Serbia defender and Fiorentina's owner means the 24-year-old is likely to be on the move. (Teamtalk), external
Meanwhile, West Ham are tracking New York City's Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos, 23. (Mail), external