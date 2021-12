Chelsea are getting closer to a deal for Monaco's 21-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who may be a cheaper option than West Ham and England's Declan Rice, 22. (Daily Telegraph's Matt Law on the London is Blue podcast, via Chelsea Chronicle), external

Meanwhile, Lyon have rejected Chelsea's attempt to recall 27-year-old Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is on loan at the Ligue 1 side. (L'Equipe, via Get French Football News), external

