Are there numbers supporting Liverpool's apparent need for a robust midfielder?

If one game is any amount of evidence on which to build a case, at Stamford Bridge Liverpool saw Cody Gakpo (3), Alexis Mac Allister (3) and Dominik Szoboszlai (1) make a combined seven tackles.

That total is less than the eight Lucas Paqueta made on his own when representing West Ham at Bournemouth on Saturday.

With Pablo Fornals, Tomas Soucek and Paqueta, West Ham had three men combining to make 17 tackles in all.

Elsewhere, Idrissa Gueye made six for Everton in defeat to Fulham.

But perhaps the Reds' need for bite is not as desperate as Chelsea's given Conor Gallagher (2), Carney Chukwuemeka (1) and Enzo Fernandez (1) completed just four tackles between them in the 1-1 draw.