'The draw was frustrating because we were the better team'

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell speaking to Sky Sports after his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool: "In the first half an hour, Liverpool were the better team and then we conceded. When the second one went in and it was disallowed, we got a bit of a boost. We turned it around and the confidence started to come and then we started to play the rest of the game as the manager wanted.

"We did set pieces the day before the game as you usually do and he was put all the deliveries away. I said he would score, he said he would love to so we manifested it."

On his disallowed goal: "I haven't seen it back but to be fair I thought I was offside so I didn't know what was going on behind me. I was just delighted to score, I didn't even contemplate that it would be offside. Obviously I made the most of the celebration and then unfortunately was offside.

"We had a lot more frustrating draws last season. This game was frustrating but in a different way because we were the better team. We created chances, the effort was brilliant but we just couldn't get that final goal. I should have scored in the second half as well so I was annoyed about that."