David Silva - who spent a trophy-laden decade with Manchester City - has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 37-year-old has decided to call time on his 19-year playing career after suffering a serious knee injury during pre-season at Real Sociedad.

After joining City from Valencia in 2010, the midfielder went on to make 436 appearances for the club, scoring 77 goals.

He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups during his time in England.

At international level he was also part of the Spain team that won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championship titles.

A hugely popular player at City, a statue of Silva was unveiled outside Etihad Stadium in 2021, alongside those of fellow club legends Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.