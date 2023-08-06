Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on his side's Community Shield win over Manchester City:

"It feels great. I don't think it gets much better than winning a trophy at Wembley against the best team in the world, and especially the way we have done it.

"It's great if the players are convinced they can beat every team. I think we showed a real determination and fight to win the game. The reason why we are here is to win trophies for this club and make it successful. I have seen so many happy and proud people."

On new laws to combat time-wasting and to increase the ball-in-play time leading to extended periods of added time:

"It is really good to do that. It was going too far and now teams are going to have to think twice. We have to prepare to play 100 minutes. It is going to happen every single week."