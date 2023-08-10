Hibernian 3-1 Luzern: What the manager said

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson tells BBC Scotland: "It was a fantastic game of football. I've said to the players how proud I am of them.

"That sets the marker. It was a bold team selection, I thought the crowd got behind that. We rode our luck at times.

"Our formation at times was excellent, at other times risky. The effort and attitude was A-grade, whether that's the subs or the starters.

"We scored three goals again at home, we've got goals in us. There's a lot to do, they're good enough to score a couple quickly. We're going to have to repeat the work rate over there."

"So many nice little stories tonight - Dylan scoring on his debut, for example. It was a real team and club performance.