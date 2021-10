Arsenal are targeting England pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, and Ollie Watkins, 25, but face a difficult task luring them from Everton and Aston Villa respectively. (Sun, external)

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain eager to sign Club Bruges forward Noa Lang, 22, with AC Milan also interested. (Calciomercato, via TEAMtalk), external

