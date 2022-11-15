Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has questioned the timing of Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview, saying "it is quite sad" but that Erik ten Hag comes out of the situation "OK".

"I question the timing of the interview... what was Ronaldo’s desired outcome? It is actually quite sad, really. They just had a good win against Fulham,” Sutton told the World Cup Daily podcast.

"This is a guy who is on the decline. It always seemed inevitable that you get to a certain age and you lose your sharpness. This is what has happened to Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo has no divine right for Erik ten Hag to pick him every week. Ten Hag could have had meetings with Ronaldo and we don’t know what was said.

"Ten Hag's job and remit was to improve the team and if Ronaldo hasn’t been playing well enough, which he hasn’t been, then he is just another squad player. Before he was a superstar he was a squad player and now he is again and doesn’t like it.

"He is now on the decline and has chucked all his toys out of the pram again. What good has this done for anybody? It has done Manchester United or Ronaldo no favours."

