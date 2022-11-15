S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

A blissful week of first goals, top club defeats and clean sheets marks the turning point for Nottingham Forest.

Freed of the least-appealing position in the Premier League table, a marginal ascend feels much like a huge leap. And a leap of faith is just what it has taken to emerge from the unrelenting pits. The well-blended team unfolding before us are undeniably earning each and every single win.

The final home game of the year has given rise to a great deal of reflection at the City Ground, with our victory offering us the most befitting finale of 2022.

What a year it has been at a ground so often alluded to as ‘magical’. Samba’s unforgettable penalty saves at the play-off semi finals, unwavering atmosphere in the FA Cup quarter-final and a glorious triumph in our first Premier League game in decades on home turf.

Winning both our first and last Premier League home games in the very year we gained promotion is something to celebrate.

At the heart of it is Steve Cooper; a passionate, committed manager wanting nothing but the best for the club, achieving this through great lengths.