Ex-St Mirren forward Rory Loy says there is "no reason" why his former side cannot finish in the top half of the Scottish Premiership this season.

Loy joined host Ray Bradshaw and Buddies fan Div McDonald on the latest edition of the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast

“The ambition for St Mirren has got to be top six. For teams like Livingston and St Johnstone to break into it over the years, then St Mirren should be capable of doing that," said the BBC Radio Scotland pundit.

“When you look at the recruitment and all the players that Stephen Robinson has brought in, they’ve all been good signings.

"Bringing in stalwarts like [Declan] Gallagher, [Mark] O’Hara and [Alex] Gogic, you know what you are getting from these guys. Add in a few diamonds like [Keanu] Baccus and [Jonah] Ayunga, guys who people haven’t heard of - that’s good recruitment.

“I see no reason why St Mirren can’t get in the top six. That’s not saying that if they don’t get there it’s a bad season and the manager should be under pressure, nothing like that, but when you know the league inside and out, there is no reason that shouldn’t be St Mirren’s aim.”